A slice of Indian culture to be showcased at President’s ‘At Home’

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On August 15, the presidential residence will become a showcase of India’s living cultural traditions, bringing together folk music, dance, crafts, textiles and cuisine from Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

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Marking the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence, President Droupadi Murmu will host the reception at the Mughal Gardens. The theme focuses on the close relationship among cultural traditions, communities and nature, highlighting sustainable practices and living art forms from the four states.

The theme has been incorporated into the invitation itself. The outer cover draws inspiration from Kaavi art of coastal Konkan, which uses reddish-brown pigment derived from laterite soil on white lime-plastered walls. A handcrafted wrought-iron bell made by tribal ironsmiths of Bastar, Chhattisgarh, from recycled scrap iron accompanies the address slip.

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The fabric envelope features Bagh print of Madhya Pradesh, made using hand-carved wooden blocks and natural dyes. The invitation display frame showcases Pitwa or Lauh-Shilp art from Bastar, while a Dhokra sculpture depicts the protection of sacred forest groves and the Mahua tree, revered for its ecological and cultural significance.

The invitation also features a hand-painted Azulejo tile from Goa, depicting Konkani fishermen and Khajan lands, community-managed coastal wetlands. Bhil painting from Madhya Pradesh highlights traditional seed preservation, while Warli painting from Maharashtra depicts the restoration of the Kham River through waste management, water treatment and plantation of native species.

Guests will also receive a specially designed Maheshwari stole, handwoven in Maheshwar and combining motifs from the four states, including Maharashtra’s Karwat Kathi, Goa’s Kunbi, Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwari and Chhattisgarh’s Panika traditions.

Around 35 artistes from the four states will perform during the reception. Maharashtra will showcase Lavani and Songhi Mukhawate, a masked tribal dance. Chhattisgarh will present Gedi Dance, performed on bamboo stilts during the Hareli festival, and Gaur Madiya, associated with the Madiya tribe of Bastar.

Madhya Pradesh will feature Bhagoria Dance, linked to the Bhil community, and Baiga Karma, which celebrates nature, prosperity and harvest. Goa will present Samai Dance, in which performers balance brass lamps on their heads, and Ghode Modni, a martial folk dance celebrating the valour of Goan warriors.

The musical presentation has been designed as a continuous journey through forests, villages, temples and coastal landscapes. It will begin with a Mangal Dhun rooted in Chhattisgarh and Bastar traditions before moving through the folk traditions of Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. The programme will culminate in a musical dialogue bringing artists from all four states together.

The ensemble has been curated by Chhattisgarh folk singer, composer and theatre director Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The cultural storytelling will continue onto the dining tables.

Table runners will feature traditional textiles and crafts from the four states, including Bagh Print of Madhya Pradesh, Khunn of Maharashtra, Kunbi textiles of Goa and Soura traditions of Chhattisgarh.

The menu too will serve as a culinary map of India’s diversity, with regional delicacies such as Indori Poha, Patoleo, Mini Farra, Vada Pav, Bafauri, Khamang Kakdi, Thethri, Dodol and Kodo Millet Kheer.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the celebration of Independence will consequently take on a distinctly Indian character. Diverse traditions from four states will come together under one roof, telling a larger story of a country where cultural heritage and care for nature have long been intertwined.