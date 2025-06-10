DT
Home / Delhi / A tree for mother: CM plants sapling, urges citizens to join environmental drive

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:09 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
CM Rekha Gupta during an environmental initiative at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, on Monday . TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the second phase of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS) in Shalimar Bagh. The initiative, focused on promoting environmental awareness through tree plantation, was inaugurated in the presence of Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Describing the campaign as a “historic step” by the Delhi Government, CM Gupta said it goes beyond an environmental drive — symbolising a cultural, emotional and social tribute to mothers, the motherland and Mother Nature. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide tree plantation appeal, Gupta used the occasion to criticise the former Delhi administration for neglecting people-centric environmental efforts due to political motives.

Addressing the gathering, she underscored the severity of Delhi’s pollution crisis and announced a bold target: planting 70 lakh trees this year. “Trees like neem, peepal and banyan were once inseparable from our homes — valued for both spiritual and scientific reasons. Reviving that tradition is key to restoring ecological balance,” she said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the campaign must evolve into a public movement involving schools, religious and social organisations, as well as all government departments.

She urged citizens to take responsibility by planting trees not just at home, but also under flyovers, along roadsides and in unused public spaces.

In a heartfelt moment, Gupta shared a personal anecdote about her long-held desire to plant a Sindoor tree like the one at the Prime Minister’s

residence.

“This morning, during a public hearing, a few citizens gifted me a Sindoor sapling. It felt as though God had answered my prayer,” she said, after planting the sapling at the event site. She called it a tribute to India’s cultural ethos and a powerful symbol of strength and dignity — especially in light of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a mission to protect Indian women.

“This campaign is not merely about planting trees — it mirrors the spirit of our nation,” she said, calling on Delhiites to unite for the cause.

Echoing her sentiments, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood said, “Mothers give life and trees protect life. Dedicating a tree to our mothers is an emotional vow to safeguard the environment.”

He also announced that the campaign would soon be scaled up across Delhi to encourage broader public participation.

