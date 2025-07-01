AAP accuses MCD of corruption in teacher promotions, transfers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday levelled serious allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), claiming that seniority lists were manipulated, teachers were transferred illegally and a Rs 6.6-crore uniform procurement was left to rot for a decade to benefit BJP loyalists and vested interests.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s MCD House Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang alleged that under the BJP, the MCD Education Department had rigged seniority lists to push promotions for favoured teachers while sidelining the deserving ones.

Narang said on June 4 this year, the MCD issued a circular to prepare a long-overdue seniority list for teachers appointed between 1995 and 2002 — but according to him, the list was riddled with discrepancies. He cited multiple cases wherein teachers with earlier joining dates were shown as juniors to others, who joined later, in violation of Supreme Court and Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) guidelines.

“The BJP has completely twisted the rules. They used dispatch numbers instead of joining dates to determine seniority, just to favour their people,” Narang said.

He claimed that despite several objections by affected teachers, no corrected list was uploaded and now promotions were being finalised on the basis of this “tainted list”.

Narang also alleged that 46 teachers had been forcibly transferred in violation of policy, just to adjust 23 BJP loyalists. “Even seriously ill teachers were transferred far away from home. One is battling cancer, another needs regular blood transfusions. Yet the BJP-led MCD shifted them 30-35 km away from their homes while the Deputy Mayor claims women teachers will be posted closer to their residences. Clearly, this is collusion between the BJP and the Education Department to sell transfers for money. It’s reported that out of these 23, thirteen are BJP loyalists and ten are favoured by education officers,” he said.

The AAP leader added that teacher unions had repeatedly protested but received no response from the MCD administration.

Narang also highlighted a separate Rs 6.6 crore scandal, claiming that uniforms purchased for over 60,000 students in the Narela zone in 2013-14 were never distributed and have been lying unused in warehouses for a decade. “A committee investigated this waste, submitted its report to the Director of Education in March and the Deputy Commissioner in June, yet there is zero action,” he alleged.

He added, “Despite the report naming those responsible, witnesses are being manipulated to alter their statements. This is a fake probe — an attempt by the BJP and the Education Department to cover up massive corruption.”

He demanded that Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh immediately order an independent investigation into the seniority list, promotions, irregular transfers and the uniform scam. “If the Mayor is involved too, the BJP should be ashamed. Education is the backbone of our country, but the BJP’s corrupt MCD is playing with our children’s future for money and votes,” Narang said.