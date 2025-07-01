DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / AAP accuses MCD of corruption in teacher promotions, transfers

AAP accuses MCD of corruption in teacher promotions, transfers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday levelled serious allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), claiming that seniority lists were manipulated, teachers were transferred illegally and a Rs 6.6-crore uniform procurement was left to rot for a decade to benefit BJP loyalists and vested interests.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s MCD House Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang alleged that under the BJP, the MCD Education Department had rigged seniority lists to push promotions for favoured teachers while sidelining the deserving ones.

Narang said on June 4 this year, the MCD issued a circular to prepare a long-overdue seniority list for teachers appointed between 1995 and 2002 — but according to him, the list was riddled with discrepancies. He cited multiple cases wherein teachers with earlier joining dates were shown as juniors to others, who joined later, in violation of Supreme Court and Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) guidelines.

Advertisement

“The BJP has completely twisted the rules. They used dispatch numbers instead of joining dates to determine seniority, just to favour their people,” Narang said.

He claimed that despite several objections by affected teachers, no corrected list was uploaded and now promotions were being finalised on the basis of this “tainted list”.

Advertisement

Narang also alleged that 46 teachers had been forcibly transferred in violation of policy, just to adjust 23 BJP loyalists. “Even seriously ill teachers were transferred far away from home. One is battling cancer, another needs regular blood transfusions. Yet the BJP-led MCD shifted them 30-35 km away from their homes while the Deputy Mayor claims women teachers will be posted closer to their residences. Clearly, this is collusion between the BJP and the Education Department to sell transfers for money. It’s reported that out of these 23, thirteen are BJP loyalists and ten are favoured by education officers,” he said.

The AAP leader added that teacher unions had repeatedly protested but received no response from the MCD administration.

Narang also highlighted a separate Rs 6.6 crore scandal, claiming that uniforms purchased for over 60,000 students in the Narela zone in 2013-14 were never distributed and have been lying unused in warehouses for a decade. “A committee investigated this waste, submitted its report to the Director of Education in March and the Deputy Commissioner in June, yet there is zero action,” he alleged.

He added, “Despite the report naming those responsible, witnesses are being manipulated to alter their statements. This is a fake probe — an attempt by the BJP and the Education Department to cover up massive corruption.”

He demanded that Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh immediately order an independent investigation into the seniority list, promotions, irregular transfers and the uniform scam. “If the Mayor is involved too, the BJP should be ashamed. Education is the backbone of our country, but the BJP’s corrupt MCD is playing with our children’s future for money and votes,” Narang said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts