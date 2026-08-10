AAP alleges Rs 22,000-cr rice scam in Delhi Government

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Government had planned a Rs 22,000-crore “rice scam” involving the diversion of subsidised rice meant for poor and migrant workers. The BJP, however, rejected the allegations, calling them baseless.

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AAP Delhi president and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that an Assam-based corporation had sought subsidised rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution among poor people in Delhi, but the rice was instead allegedly sold to a private company in Haryana at a higher price.

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Bharadwaj claimed that the Delhi Government’s Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, headed by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, had recommended supplying 31,000 metric tonnes of rice every week to the Assam-based corporation.

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He alleged that the rice, available from the Centre at around Rs 23.20 per kg, was being sold in the open market for about Rs 46 per kg, generating an alleged margin of around Rs 23 per kg. Based on these figures, Bharadwaj claimed the arrangement could have generated around Rs 70-71 crore a week and amounted to a proposed Rs 22,000-crore transaction over three years.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the Assam-based corporation had written to Sirsa on January 7 seeking rice for distribution among people outside the public distribution system. He claimed Sirsa forwarded the request to a Special Commissioner on April 8, following which an Additional Commissioner of the Food and Civil Supplies Department wrote to the FCI seeking the supply.

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The AAP leader also claimed that the official subsequently sent multiple emails to the FCI seeking the rice and was later suspended after a complaint was raised before the Centre’s vigilance authorities.

Questioning why an Assam-based corporation was involved instead of a Delhi Government agency, Bharadwaj demanded that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta seek Sirsa’s resignation and that the matter be investigated.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also alleged that the arrangement was part of a planned scheme and demanded investigations by central agencies.

However, the BJP rejected the allegations. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said there had been “no scam” in the Delhi Government and accused Bharadwaj and Jha of making false and baseless allegations for political publicity.

Kapoor said Sirsa had warned Bharadwaj and Jha to stop their “politics of lies and deceit” and apologise or face legal action.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that AAP leaders were politically frustrated and were making such accusations as the party faced a weakening political position in Delhi.

‘Apologise or meet in the court’: Sirsa

The political dispute over subsidised rice meant for Delhi’s poor escalated on Sunday, with Delhi Environment and Industry Minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa giving AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha 24 hours to withdraw their allegations against him and issue a public apology.

Sirsa said he would initiate legal proceedings if the two leaders failed to do so. In a post on X, Sirsa said the allegations were intended to damage his reputation and warned that he would take the matter to court if they were not withdrawn within 24 hours.

“I give both Bharadwaj and Jha 24 hours to withdraw these false allegations and issue a public apology, failing which I shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings against both of them and hold them accountable for these malicious acts.”

Bharadwaj and Jha have said they would make documents concerning the alleged arrangement public.