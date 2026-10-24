AAP alleges 40% commission in printing of Delhi govt school textbooks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged corruption in the printing of textbooks distributed free of cost among Delhi government school students, claiming that books procured through government tenders were printed on inferior-quality paper and had smaller fonts than standard NCERT editions.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the specifications mentioned in the tenders matched those of standard NCERT textbooks, including A4 paper size and 80 GSM paper. However, books printed for government schools used paper measuring around 60 GSM.

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Bharadwaj alleged that the differences in paper quality and size pointed to a commission of up to 40 per cent in the procurement process. He asked Education Minister Ashish Sood and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to identify those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

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Displaying a Class VIII NCERT textbook, Bharadwaj compared a copy purchased from a private bookstore with the edition printed for the Delhi government schools. He claimed that the privately sold book used standard-quality paper, while the government-printed copy had thinner, greyish paper and smaller print that could make reading difficult for students.

He said the party had obtained copies of tenders for Classes I to VIII and claimed that their specifications required A4-sized books printed on 80 GSM paper. According to Bharadwaj, the paper used in the government-printed books was of inferior quality, resulting in a substantial difference between the two editions.

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Bharadwaj also alleged that textbooks had not been distributed in government schools even though half of the academic session had passed. He claimed that a printer had estimated a difference of at least 40 per cent in the cost of the two editions after accounting for paper quality and size.

The AAP leader accused the BJP-led government of favouring private schools and referred to alleged irregularities in other departments, including the purchase of bicycles, rice procurement, health services and Delhi Jal Board tenders.

He demanded an explanation from Sood and Gupta over the alleged commission in textbook printing and asked whether officials or political leaders were involved.