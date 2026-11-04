AAP alleges AQI data manipulation in Delhi, seeks independent probe into water sprinkling at monitoring stations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), accusing the BJP-led Delhi Government of allegedly manipulating air quality data by sprinkling water around pollution monitoring stations to artificially lower AQI readings.

In a complaint addressed to the CAQM chairperson, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the practice was part of a wider, systematic exercise to project an artificially clean picture of the national capital’s air quality.

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He sought an independent investigation into the alleged manipulation and action against those responsible.

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Citing video recordings posted on social media on November 3, Bharadwaj flagged alleged water sprinkling at a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at ITI Jahangirpuri.

He also referred to another video posted by Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, alleging a similar practice.

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The complaint claimed that spraying water directly onto or around sensitive air quality monitoring sensors could artificially suppress PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations, resulting in readings that do not reflect actual pollution levels in the surrounding areas.

Bharadwaj alleged that the Jahangirpuri incident was not isolated and claimed that newly established monitoring stations were being strategically deployed in relatively clean pockets to dilute the city’s overall average AQI, despite high pollution levels in industrial, residential and low-income neighbourhoods.

He further alleged that the Delhi Government had failed to act despite earlier public disclosures of similar practices. Referring to his December 18, 2025, social media post and an investigative report by digital news platform NewsLaundry, he accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa of failing to order a comprehensive inquiry or take corrective measures.

The AAP leader argued that manipulation of air quality data could have wider consequences beyond inaccurate pollution readings, particularly for the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

He claimed that artificially lowered AQI readings could delay the invocation of emergency pollution-control measures, including restrictions on heavy vehicles, industrial activities and construction-related dust.

The complaint also raised concerns about the potential impact of misleading pollution data on vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people suffering from respiratory ailments.

Seeking intervention, Bharadwaj called for an independent, high-level investigation into alleged physical interference with monitoring stations across Delhi and a comprehensive audit of data acquisition systems and monitoring locations managed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

He also sought legal action against officials and contractors allegedly involved in manipulating monitoring equipment and called for proceedings against Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa over their alleged role and failure to prevent the practice.

Bharadwaj said he was willing to submit digital evidence and video recordings before an independent investigating authority.