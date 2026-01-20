AAP alleges bribery by Delhi Police during GRAP-IV, shares videos of trucks entering city

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the Delhi Police, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, of allowing trucks carrying construction material to enter the national capital in violation of the GRAP-IV restrictions after allegedly taking bribes, and termed the entire enforcement mechanism a “scam”.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared videos on social media purportedly showing police personnel permitting the entry of trucks at night despite a complete ban under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV, which is enforced during severe pollution episodes.

Bharadwaj said the alleged violations took place on Sunday night, when trucks loaded with construction material were allowed to enter Delhi throughout the night. He claimed the incident exposed the failure of the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police to enforce pollution control measures at a time when the city was grappling with hazardous air quality.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, on Sunday night your Delhi Police kept letting trucks loaded with construction material enter Delhi throughout the night after taking bribes despite GRAP-IV being in force. It is obvious that construction activity continued all night. Your Police Commissioner is asleep, your government is asleep because the loot must be reaching powerful people,” Bharadwaj said on X.

He further claimed that CCTV footage would reveal that at least 300 trucks entered the city in a single night. “This is what goes on throughout the night. The police showed complete disregard for the impact of pollution on children in the city,” he said.

Targeting Amit Shah, Bharadwaj questioned whether senior officials were unaware of the alleged violations or whether the “loot was being shared all the way to the top”. He also questioned the role of the Police Commissioner and demanded action against senior officers. “The real question now is whether the Delhi Police Commissioner will suspend the DCPs responsible,” he asked.

In another video shared by Bharadwaj, trucks were allegedly seen entering Delhi from the Mandi border while police personnel stood by. He alleged that GRAP-IV had become “another tool for police extortion” and accused the BJP government of prioritising transfers and postings over public health.