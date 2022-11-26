AAP alleges conspiracy to 'kill Kejriwal', files complaint with Delhi poll panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The AAP today filed a complaint with the state Election Commission (EC) alleging BJP’s conspiracy to “murder CM Arvind Kejriwal”.

Old script This is a very old script of AAP. I want the CM to stay safe. The rate at which AAP leaders are being beaten up in public is worrying. Manoj Tiwari, BJP Leader

A five-membered MLA delegation led by AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj met the state Election Commissioner and alleged, “MP Manoj Tiwari has information regarding murder conspiracy against CM Arvind Kejriwal… He should be arrested and interogated.”

Bhardwaj said Tiwari should be asked to reveal the names of people involved in the conspiracy.

“The Election Commission has acknowledged the matter as serious,” AAP claimed.

After meeting the State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, Bhardwaj added, “Five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs - Sanjeev Jha, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar, Somdutt and myself, we met the State Election Commissioner and informed him about the statement made by Manoj Tiwari and told him how this conspiracy hatched by the BJP was being spoken about on national television.”