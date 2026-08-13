AAP alleges corruption in bicycle procurement, demands probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged corruption in the Delhi Government’s procurement of bicycles for schoolgirls, claiming that a similar bicycle in the retail market cost Rs 4,200 against Rs 6,957 paid by the government per bicycle.

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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj displayed two bicycles - one purchased by the party at retail and another distributed by the Delhi Government - and claimed that the government had procured 1.30 lakh bicycles at nearly Rs 7,000 each.

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“You can see two bicycles here. One is the bhagwa-coloured bicycle that the BJP Government has distributed to poor girls in Delhi. It has ‘Skyler’ written on it. This is a fake Skyler,” Bharadwaj alleged at a press conference.

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“We bought one bicycle for Rs 4,200, including tax, while the BJP Government purchased 1.30 lakh bicycles at Rs 6,957 each,” he said.

Comparing the components, Bharadwaj claimed the AAP-purchased bicycle had branded Metro tyres, better rims and aluminium brake levers, while the government-supplied bicycle had cheaper local tyres, lighter components and plastic brake levers.

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He further alleged that the government-supplied bicycle carried a fake ‘Skyler’ sticker and claimed the model had been discontinued by Hero Cycles.

“The genuine Skyler bicycle they were supposed to purchase for around Rs 7,000 has seven gears, suspension and disc brakes. The bicycle they have supplied under the name Skyler has none of these,” he alleged.

Bharadwaj said AAP would take both bicycles to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood and ask them to determine which bicycle was genuine.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha alleged that traders were willing to supply similar bicycles for Rs 4,100 and even Rs 3,200. He demanded an investigation, alleging corruption worth crores in the procurement.

Jha said AAP would approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the CBI, if the government did not act.

Sood hits out at AAP, accuses it of running malicious campaign

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its allegations of irregularities in the procurement of bicycles for schoolgirls, accusing the Opposition party of running a “malicious campaign” and changing its alleged corruption figures repeatedly.

Sood said the AAP was “flustered” by the success of the bicycle distribution scheme. He pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in the Opposition’s claims, saying the alleged commission figure changed from 70 per cent on August 3 to 40 per cent on August 6, followed by 43 per cent and 66 per cent on August 7 and 75 per cent on August 8.

“AAP is completely flustered and trembling with panic after seeing the joyful faces of over 3,000 young girls receiving brand-new bicycles. AAP leaders are not just scammers, they are daily fabricators of fake percentages. One day they claim Rs 90 crore, then 75 per cent, then 70 per cent, and then 43 per cent. Their changing figures expose their political desperation,” Sood said.

Defending the procurement process, Sood said the bicycle tender was executed through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in accordance with statutory procedures. He said the GeM automatically rejects tenders containing restrictive or biased clauses and that no vendor or party had filed a complaint during the bidding process. The contract was awarded to the lowest eligible bidder, or L1 bidder, selected through the system.

“In today’s era, everything is available on GeM. Education Department officials followed all formalities. AAP is staging cheap theatrical dramas, just like their old EVM box stunt, to mislead the public,” Sood said.

Sood also accused AAP legislators of avoiding discussions on welfare schemes, including the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.