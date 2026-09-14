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Home / Delhi / AAP alleges Delhi Police inaction over assault of Dalit BJP leader

AAP alleges Delhi Police inaction over assault of Dalit BJP leader

Seeks MLA Drall’s arrest, action under SC/ST Act

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that the Delhi Police failed to register an FIR against BJP MLA Gajender Drall over the alleged assault of Sunil Kumar, a Dalit Mandal president of the BJP, and demanded action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that Sunil Kumar, who belongs to the Valmiki community, was allegedly taken to the BJP MLA’s residence, held there overnight and assaulted.

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He claimed that the victim’s family had been approaching the Kanjhawala police station for the past two to three days to get an FIR registered, but the police had not acted.

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Kumar alleged that the victim was assaulted because of his caste and questioned the BJP over the alleged incident involving one of its own office-bearers. He demanded that the Delhi Police register an FIR against Drall and that the BJP suspend him.

The AAP MLA also alleged that he had attempted to contact the DCP regarding the matter, but did not get a response. He further claimed that when he went to RML Hospital to meet Sunil Kumar, police and security personnel were deployed to prevent him from meeting the victim.

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Kumar alleged that Sunil Kumar had suffered serious injuries and was not receiving proper treatment at the hospital. He also claimed that the victim had been subjected to casteist abuse and kept locked up overnight.

The AAP MLA also referred to other alleged incidents involving members of the Valmiki community and accused the Delhi Government and the police of failing to protect Dalits. He demanded that Drall be arrested and that the BJP take disciplinary action against him.

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