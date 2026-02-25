DT
Home / Delhi / AAP alleges illegal cow trade under MC, police protection in Chirag Delhi

AAP alleges illegal cow trade under MC, police protection in Chirag Delhi

Mayor terms charges ‘misleading, politically motivated'

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that an illegal trade involving cows and calves was operating under the protection of the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Police in Chirag Delhi, while the city’s Mayor rejected the claims as “misleading, factually incorrect, and politically motivated”.
After visiting the site, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said party workers discovered an alleged illegal dairy operating beneath a bridge over the Panchsheel drain between Chirag Delhi and Panchsheel Enclave. He claimed that several dead calves, animal remains, and slaughtering tools were found at the location along with dozens of cows and calves.
Bharadwaj alleged that despite repeated calls, officials from the MCD did not reach the spot, though the police from the Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar police stations arrived at the place and inspected the area.

He further alleged systemic collusion, claiming that cows in Delhi were being abandoned to feed on garbage after milking, leading to disease and death. Bharadwaj said MCD officials failed to respond despite being informed and accused the civic authorities of allowing illegal dairies to operate unchecked. AAP councillor Krishan Jakhar also alleged that repeated complaints to the MCD’s veterinary department had gone unanswered and that the issue had been raised in ward committee meetings without action.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh dismissed the claims, stating that the civic body had acted promptly after receiving information. He said a veterinary department team coordinated with the police and shifted the cows and calves found at the site to a gaushala in accordance with rules, and that an inquiry had been initiated.

The Mayor said the allegations of protection or collusion were baseless and politically motivated, adding that strict action would be taken if any negligence was found. He also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of illegal dairies in the area and launch special drives to prevent such incidents.

