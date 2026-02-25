AAP alleges illegal cow trade under MC, police protection in Chirag Delhi

Advertisement

Bharadwaj alleged that despite repeated calls, officials from the MCD did not reach the spot, though the police from the Hauz Khas and Malviya Nagar police stations arrived at the place and inspected the area.

He further alleged systemic collusion, claiming that cows in Delhi were being abandoned to feed on garbage after milking, leading to disease and death. Bharadwaj said MCD officials failed to respond despite being informed and accused the civic authorities of allowing illegal dairies to operate unchecked. AAP councillor Krishan Jakhar also alleged that repeated complaints to the MCD’s veterinary department had gone unanswered and that the issue had been raised in ward committee meetings without action.

Advertisement

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh dismissed the claims, stating that the civic body had acted promptly after receiving information. He said a veterinary department team coordinated with the police and shifted the cows and calves found at the site to a gaushala in accordance with rules, and that an inquiry had been initiated.

The Mayor said the allegations of protection or collusion were baseless and politically motivated, adding that strict action would be taken if any negligence was found. He also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inspection of illegal dairies in the area and launch special drives to prevent such incidents.