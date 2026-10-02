AAP alleges illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land

The AAP on Thursday alleged that forest land worth hundreds of crores was being illegally encroached upon in Delhi’s Chhattarpur area, with trees allegedly being felled and unauthorised construction being carried out behind tin-sheet walls.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the encroachment was taking place under the “patronage” of the Rekha Gupta government and questioned the role of the Environment and Forest Department headed by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

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In a post on X, Bharadwaj claimed that green and blue tin-sheet walls had been erected overnight along the Chhattarpur 100-foot and 60-foot roads to conceal alleged tree felling and construction activities on forest land.

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He alleged that a “builder mafia” was active around the Chhattarpur 100-foot road and claimed that the development of luxury malls in the area had increased pressure on the surrounding forest land.

“This is at the cost of your lungs,” Bharadwaj said, alleging that thousands of trees were being illegally cut in the forest area.

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He also questioned the functioning of the Environment and Forest Department, saying it was responsible for protecting forest land. “It appears to be part of a criminal conspiracy to loot forest land,” he alleged.

Bharadwaj further alleged that several government agencies, including the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Chief Minister’s Office and the Lieutenant-Governor’s office, were “sitting quietly” despite the alleged activities.

The AAP leader also linked the alleged tree felling to the city’s pollution levels, accusing the BJP-led government of adopting a contradictory approach by promoting plantation campaigns such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” while, according to him, trees were being cut in forest areas.