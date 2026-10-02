DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / AAP alleges illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land

AAP alleges illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land

"Builder mafia” active around Chhattarpur 100-foot road, says Bharadwaj

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj. File photo
Advertisement

The AAP on Thursday alleged that forest land worth hundreds of crores was being illegally encroached upon in Delhi’s Chhattarpur area, with trees allegedly being felled and unauthorised construction being carried out behind tin-sheet walls.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the encroachment was taking place under the “patronage” of the Rekha Gupta government and questioned the role of the Environment and Forest Department headed by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Bharadwaj claimed that green and blue tin-sheet walls had been erected overnight along the Chhattarpur 100-foot and 60-foot roads to conceal alleged tree felling and construction activities on forest land.

Advertisement

He alleged that a “builder mafia” was active around the Chhattarpur 100-foot road and claimed that the development of luxury malls in the area had increased pressure on the surrounding forest land.

“This is at the cost of your lungs,” Bharadwaj said, alleging that thousands of trees were being illegally cut in the forest area.

Advertisement

He also questioned the functioning of the Environment and Forest Department, saying it was responsible for protecting forest land. “It appears to be part of a criminal conspiracy to loot forest land,” he alleged.

Bharadwaj further alleged that several government agencies, including the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Chief Minister’s Office and the Lieutenant-Governor’s office, were “sitting quietly” despite the alleged activities.

The AAP leader also linked the alleged tree felling to the city’s pollution levels, accusing the BJP-led government of adopting a contradictory approach by promoting plantation campaigns such as “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” while, according to him, trees were being cut in forest areas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts