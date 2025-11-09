DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / AAP announces candidates for MCD bypolls

AAP announces candidates for MCD bypolls

While it serves as an opportunity for the AAP to regain lost ground in the MCD, the BJP will look to further strengthen its tally in the 250-member civic body

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:40 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its candidates for the November 30 bypolls to the 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a day ahead of the conclusion of nomination submission.

Advertisement

The list was approved by Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Advertisement

A keen contest between the ruling BJP and the AAP is likely during the polls.

Advertisement

While it serves as an opportunity for the AAP to regain lost ground in the MCD, the BJP will look to further strengthen its tally in the 250-member civic body.

According to the list, AAP’s Ram Swaroop Kanojia will contest from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will fight from Shalimar Bagh B.

Advertisement

Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Neelu Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

Reacting to the AAP’s list, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in a post on X, “@AamAadmiParty has fielded former councillor Geeta Rawat, who was earlier arrested in a bribery case, from Vinod Nagar ward. So much for the politics of ‘change’!”

Of the 12 wards going to the polls, the BJP held nine earlier, while AAP councillors represented the remaining three. Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh-B ward, which she relinquished after winning the assembly polls earlier this year, becoming Delhi’s chief minister.

BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat vacated the Dwarka-B ward after getting elected as MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The remaining wards fell vacant after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts