AAP announces fast on Sunday against party supremo’s arrest

New Delhi, April 3

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday gave a call for a nationwide collective fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party’s Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

‘For all patriotics’ This initiative is not just for AAP; it’s for all patriotic individuals who love the country. If you believe that the BJP and the Modi govt are perpetrating tyranny, I urge you to participate in this fast. – Gopal Rai, AAP leader

Announcing the initiative, Rai invited citizens from all walks of life to join in this symbolic act of resistance.

“On April 7, starting from 11 am, ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors, officials and workers will converge at Jantar Mantar to observe a collective fast,” he added.

“This initiative is not just for AAP; it’s for all patriotic people who love their country. Regardless of your political affiliations, if you believe that the BJP and the Modi government are perpetrating tyranny, instilling fear and committing injustices, and if you wish to raise your voice against it, then I urge you to participate in this collective fasting programme,” Rai emphasised.

The Delhi minister highlighted that fasting could be observed from homes, villages, neighbourhoods, blocks, tehsils, districts, or even at the Capital level, with participants encouraged to send photographs to a dedicated website showing solidarity with the Delhi CM.

“During the collective fasting programme, we will listen to the bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav-Raja Ram’ and offer prayers for Kejriwal, who is courageously fighting against dictatorship, to gain more strength,” he added.

Rai continued his criticism of the BJP-led Central Government, accusing it of using agencies like the ED and CBI to systematically target AAP leaders with false allegations.

