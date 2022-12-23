AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate

New Delhi, December 23
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday named Shelly Oberoi from East Patel Nagar (Ward 86) as mayoral candidate.
The post of the mayor is reserved for a woman candidate for the first year.
Mohammed Iqbal is the AAP candidate for the post of deputy mayor. He is a councillor from Matia Mahal.
The first meeting of the newly elected councillors will be held on January 6.
The results for the MCD elections were announced on December 7, in which the AAP had won 134 seats of the total 250.
