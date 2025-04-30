DT
PT
AAP appoints Ankush Narang as LoP in MCD

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Ankush Narang addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed Ranjeet Nagar councillor Ankush Narang as the new Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), days after the BJP regained control of the civic body.

In a letter to the MCD Secretary, AAP Delhi state convener Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the appointment. “I am pleased to inform you that Ankush Narang, Municipal Councillor from Ward No. 87 (Ranjeet Nagar), has been chosen to be appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” the letter stated.

Narang’s elevation follows the BJP’s win in the recent mayoral elections where its candidate Raja Iqbal Singh defeated Congress nominee Mandeep Singh by a margin of 125 votes. The AAP had boycotted the polls, accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading.

