AAP appoints observers

New Delhi, November 16
The Delhi unit of AAP today held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Delhi. AAP appointed observers in each Assembly segment of Delhi for monitoring the campaign and report their findings to the central office, the party said in a statement.
Quoting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP said, “These observers will ensure that padyatras, door-to-door campaigning and public dialogue in all wards.”
The party said it was giving prominence to the organisation in the MCD elections, which was clear from the ticket allotment.
