AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

CM’s wife Sunita shares his message for workers, public

AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via video-conferencing on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 23

Jolted by the arrest of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be at a crossroads regarding who will lead it during the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In what could be an indication of forthcoming developments, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, held her first press conference on Saturday and conveyed her husband’s message to the public.

“Whether inside or outside, I will continue to serve the country every moment. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the country,” she read out the CM’s message. “No jail can keep your brother, your son inside for long. I will come out soon and fulfil my promise. Has it ever happened that Kejriwal made a promise and didn’t fulfil it? Your brother, your son, is made of iron, and is very strong,” she added.

There are whispers in AAP circles that Sunita, who has never held a position in the party, could take a political plunge and run the Delhi Government.

The digital press conference, featuring Sunita, a former IRS officer, garnered significant attention across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, Atishi informed the media that despite the CM’s incarceration, the government would continue to function.

Drawing parallels, Atishi referenced the situation in 1997 when Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo, resigned as Bihar CM upon his arrest in the fodder scam case, subsequently appointing his wife Rabri Devi as CM.

Following Kejriwal’s arrest, senior AAP leaders, including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Sandeep Pathak, addressed the media, condemning the BJP for allegedly misusing Central probe agencies against opposition figures.

Rai, the AAP Delhi state convener, expressed shock over the PM Modi-led BJP government’s actions, particularly the arrest of a democratically elected CM amid pending legal proceedings.

The uncertainty surrounding Kejriwal’s tenure as Delhi CM due to his arrest in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam is further complicated by the imprisonment of other top AAP leaders — former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh — in separate money laundering and CBI cases.

With Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann facing his own limitations, it’s speculated that he may not be able to effectively run the party. However, party sources indicate that Mann will continue to campaign in every state where the AAP is contesting in the General Election.

There’s anticipation regarding when the Delhi CM will resign from his post, given the different approaches the party took when Sisodia and Jain were arrested. Sisodia resigned just two days after his arrest, whereas Jain resigned after nine months.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought a 10-day police custody from the Delhi court, but it was granted custody for only six days.

Amidst these developments, AAP MP and prominent party figure Raghav Chadha is noticeably absent. Similarly, Swati Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP for AAP, is also not visible.

The AAP will be contesting in four seats in the Capital, with the remaining three seats to be contested by the Congress. Seat-sharing has been decided under the Opposition bloc INDIA. Additionally, the party will be contesting in all 13 seats in Punjab, two in Gujarat, three seats in Assam and one in Haryana.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Lok Sabha


