AAP becoming shelter for economic offenders, says BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the party had become a “shelter for economic offenders” following the arrest of East Delhi AAP leader Deepak Singla in connection with an alleged bank scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons at the Delhi BJP office, Sachdeva claimed AAP leaders, who had entered politics promising “transformational politics”, now stood exposed in cases involving bribery, black money, tax evasion and bank loan fraud.

Advertisement

“The ugly dark face of AAP leaders has now come to light — not only through bribery but also through purchasing properties with black money, tax evasion and bank loan fraud,” Sachdeva alleged.

Advertisement

He said Delhi residents were shocked by allegations concerning bank loans worth hundreds of crores allegedly linked to Deepak Singla and the alleged misuse of those funds. However, he added this was “not the first case” involving alleged financial wrongdoing by an AAP leader.

“From Satyendar Jain to Sanjeev Arora, many such names and their alleged dark deeds have already come before the public,” he said.

Advertisement

Sachdeva further alleged cases related to fake companies and money laundering involving former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain had surfaced in 2018–19, which, according to him, were dismissed at the time by AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal as politically motivated.

He claimed that while AAP leaders arrested in corruption and bribery-related cases were repeatedly defended by the party as victims of political vendetta, recent allegations involving Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora and Deepak Singla had presented “a new face of corruption” before the country.

“It is astonishing that a state minister is being arrested in a GST scam, while leaders who have contested three elections are allegedly involved in bank loan fraud,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief also said the country expected Kejriwal to take action against the accused leaders.

“While Arvind Kejriwal gave full protection to financial scam accused Satyendar Jain, the country now hopes he will at least expel Sanjeev Arora and Deepak Singla from the party,” he said.