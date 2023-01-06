 AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election : The Tribune India

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderman, and not the elected representatives, first



PTI

New Delhi, January 6

The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor and deputy mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.

The ruckus at the MCD. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House meeting had been adjourned for the day; the next date would be announced later, BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the presiding officer overseeing the process, said.

The House was earlier adjourned for an hour after four aldermen had taken oath.

"We will resume the meeting soon and the rest of the aldermen will take oath first," Sharma had told PTI.

Chaos ensued during the meeting as AAP councillors and MLAs raised slogans and entered the Well when Sharma began the process of administering oath to the 10 aldermen.

The AAP members were protesting against administering oath to the alderman, and not the elected representatives, first.

The meeting began with Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor.

After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many rushed to the Well of the House, shouting slogans.

The oath-taking was stopped and the meeting disrupted as the AAP councillors stood on the tables, including those of the presiding officer.

The AAP members got into heated arguments with their BJP counterparts, who retaliated by raising slogans against the AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal. Amid the chaos, both sides alleged manhandling by the other camp.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that nominated members (aldermen) never cast their vote in the MCD House.

"Neither in the mayor election nor in the deputy mayor election. They are not allowed to cast vote for standing committee members as well. The BJP is trying to increase the number of its votes by wrong means," he alleged.

Condemning the AAP for creating a ruckus, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters, "Why are they scared to face the elections? It again proves that they have no faith in established rules and norms." 

Heavy deployment of police was in place for the meeting at the Civic Centre building, the MCD headquarters. 

#BJP

