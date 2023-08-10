AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

New Delhi, August 9
The ruling AAP and the opposition BJP on Wednesday sparred over uniform allowance for students of MCD-run schools, with the saffron party alleging that the amount was reduced by the current dispensation after financial year 2022-23.
AAP's Leader of House Mukesh Goyal termed as “baseless” the charge levelled by the BJP that the annual allowance was reduced from Rs 1,100 to Rs 600.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday had alleged that till academic year 2022-23, all students of MCD-run schools got Rs 1,100 every year as uniform allowance, but it is “shocking to note” that the MCD administration, with Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi, has “cut down” the allowance to “barely Rs 600”.
On Wednesday, after the AAP's press conference, the BJP in a statement said the Aam Aadmi Party is “infuriated by the revelation of the cut in the uniform allowance for municipal schools students and non-distribution of notebooks, copies, and is now trying to escape, by blaming officers”.
Goyal said, “We all are aware that MCD elections were held in December 2022 and in January 2023 our members held the office. We have not done any cut down of the funds since then, and according to the instructions given by the Delhi government, our education minister is reiterating that the way Delhi government-run schools have been reformed and made world-class, MCD schools too will be transformed”.
AAP councillor Ankush Narang said soon after AAP assumed power in MCD, “our councillors inspected the schools”.
