AAP, BJP exchange words over PM’s photo in Durga Puja pandals

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the BJP of “politicising faith” after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allegedly directed Durga Puja organisers to place Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph alongside Goddess Durga’s idol in puja pandals.

Advertisement

Responding to the remarks, BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said Bharadwaj should refrain from giving sermons on this matter.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj alleged that the move had “deeply angered” the Bengali community in the national capital where Durga Puja is celebrated on a large scale in areas such as Chittaranjan Park, Dwarka and Rohini.

Advertisement

“Narendra Modi is not the first Prime Minister of this country. Never before has any CM ordered that the PM’s photo must be placed beside the idol of a deity,” Bharadwaj said.

He claimed the CM had promised a “single-window system” for permissions but committees were still struggling with red tape. Instead, the government was offering “the lollipop of 1,200 units of free electricity” to committees that already spend Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore on celebrations.

Advertisement

Bharadwaj alleged this was not the first instance of religious events being politicised, recalling how organisers of Ramlila bhoomi pujan ceremonies were asked to play the PM’s Mann Ki Baat.