AAP, BJP in slugfest over summons

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, March 19
The political landscape in Delhi has become embroiled in a fierce battle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with accusations flying back and forth regarding alleged scams and targeted arrests. At the centre of this storm is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after three of his party associates — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh — were arrested by the ED in money laundering cases.
BJP plotting new schemes
The BJP is orchestrating a conspiracy to incarcerate Kejriwal. Even though the court has adjourned the hearing till April 1, the BJP is not ready to wait, they are plotting new schemes to get Kejriwal arrested. — Gopal Rai, AAP Delhi convener
CM’s imprisonment certain
The way the AAP is creating a political atmosphere over the possibility of Kejriwal’s arrest based on an anonymous statement, it is becoming evident that Kejriwal is corrupt and his imprisonment is certain. — Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president
On Tuesday, AAP senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj lambasted the BJP for its handling of what he termed the “so-called liquor scam”. Bharadwaj pointed out that despite initial claims by the BJP of a multi-crore rupee scam, the ED revised its estimate to a mere Rs 100 crore without presenting any substantial evidence. He highlighted the lack of concrete proof despite extensive raids, testimonies and document scrutiny by the ED.
Drawing parallels with autocratic regimes like Russia and North Korea, Bharadwaj warned against the BJP’s alleged attempts to stifle opposition voices by imprisoning AAP leaders. He accused the BJP of resorting to electoral vendetta to secure victory, citing the targeting of Kejriwal as a prime example.
Echoing Bharadwaj’s sentiments, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to incarcerate Kejriwal. Rai alleged that despite bail being granted to Kejriwal, the BJP continued to pursue him through ED summons, attempting to link him to various scams without substantial evidence. He said, “Even though the court has adjourned the hearing date till April 1, the BJP is not ready to wait, they are plotting new schemes to get Kejriwal arrested.”
In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva defended the investigative agencies’ actions. Sachdeva insinuated that AAP’s frantic reactions betrayed Kejriwal’s culpability, citing an old adage to imply guilt.
“Yesterday, when there was significant progress in the liquor scam investigation, the investigative agency issued a press statement based on the statement of K Kavita, clearly indicating that there could be significant arrests in this case, but no individual’s name was mentioned,” Sachdeva said.
He said, “The way the AAP is creating political atmosphere over Kejriwal’s possible arrest based on an anonymous statement from yesterday it is becoming evident that Kejriwal is corrupt and his imprisonment is certain.”
National BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added that Kejriwal was disrespecting the Constitution by ignoring the ED summons.
The AAP and BJP are in direct contest in over four seats of Delhi — east Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi and west Delhi — while in the remaining three seats, the BJP will contest against Congress — Chandni Chowk, northeast Delhi and northwest Delhi.
