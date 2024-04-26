AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

New Delhi, April 25
Hours before the announcement of the election postponement, AAP ministers directed their criticism towards the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), accusing him of deliberately attempting to delay the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP aimed its criticism at the AAP, questioning the announcement of the election of the Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation without the appointment of a presiding officer.
Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson for the Delhi BJP, highlighted the controversial nomination of legislators in the municipal council by the Speaker, pointing out that it lacked the necessary recommendation from the Chief Minister. Kapoor further claimed that the municipal commissioner and municipal secretary were pressured by AAP leaders to proceed with the announcement, despite lacking all necessary approvals.
“The truth is that the ruling AAP leaders pressured for the announcement, resulting in administrative problems regarding the election,” Kapoor stated. According to municipal administration rules, the file for appointing an officiating officer must go from the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, then back to the Chief Secretary, and finally to the Lieutenant-Governor.
Kapoor blamed Arvind Kejriwal for the delay, citing his unavailability for regular official work.
In response to AAP leader Durgesh Pathak’s statement calling the day a “black day” for Delhi, Kapoor retorted, “Pathak should remember that Delhi’s ‘Black Day’ was on March 21, when the Chief Minister was arrested for corruption.”
