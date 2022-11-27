 AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet : The Tribune India

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

Cong: BJP saving Delhi Deputy CM | Saffron party claims AAP has ‘political cataract’

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The political slugfest among the main players in the MCD polls has come to fore following the CBI and the ED filed chargsheets in connection with the case relating to irregularities in framing and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that both AAP and his government are “hardcore honest” while the BJP hit back saying that the ruling party in Delhi and its leaders are suffering from ‘political cataract’ as they were giving certificate of honesty despite scams. Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BJP of saving Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

AAp hardcore honest

Today I can say, Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest, AAP is hardcore honest. I challenge the BJP to tell if any of its leaders is hardcore honest. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

With his Sisodia’s name not finding a mention in the CBI chargesheet in the excise policy case, Kejriwal today said he and the AAP are “hardcore honest”.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also asked the BJP if it could say the same about any of its leaders.

The CBI on Friday filed its first chargesheet in the case against seven accused but Sisodia, who was named in the agency’s FIR, did not figure in it. Even in chargesheet filed by the ED today, Sisodia has not been named as an accused.

“Today I can say, Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest, AAP is hardcore honest. I challenge BJP to tell if any of its party leaders is hardcore honest,” Kejriwal said. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the entire country now knows that Kejriwal is a “kattar beiman” (hardcore dishonest).

“Kejriwal is suffering from political cataract. The classroom scam or the excise scam or Satyendar Jain retaining his ministerial post despite being in jail is no big deal,” Bhatia added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary alleged that the BJP has been “trying to save Sisodia” by excluding his name from the CBI chargesheet in the excise policy case.

“It was shocking that the name of Manish Sisodia has been omitted from the chargesheet filed in the court by the CBI in the liquor scam. BJP is scared that their own leaders, involved in the excise policy corruption, will face the heat,” he alleged.

Addressing election meetings of Congress candidates at various wards, Chaudhary said that the Delhi Congress would be compelled to approach the court to ensure a fair trial of all those involved in the alleged liquor scam.

