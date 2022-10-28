AAP, BJP spar over Ghazipur landfill, toxic foam in Yamuna

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

Continuing with his Hindu card, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today likened himself to “Shravan Kumar”, a mythological character from Ramayana and asserted that the upcoming MCD poll will be fought on garbage issue. Elections for the unified MCD are likely to be held by the end of this year or in early 2023.

Launching a scathing counter attack on Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dared him to take a dip in the Yamuna claiming that he had promised to clean the river if voted to power, as the battle reached one of the Delhi’s largest saturated garbage dump at Ghazipur.

BJP workers protested with black flags and raised slogans ahead of Kejriwal’s visit to the site.

Addressing a gathering at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleged the BJP in its tenure gave three garbage mountains and filled the entire city with waste. “Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of the BJP’s bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage,” he said.

“BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar, who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD poll,” he said.

About BJP workers protesting his arrival at the landfill site, the CM alleged the saffron party never allowed anyone to visit here. He also alleged the BJP “gobbled up Rs 2 lakh crore” during their 15-year tenure in civic bodies.

Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said, “Earlier this month, he (Shah) abused me and alleged the Delhi Government did not give money to the MCD, but I want to ask him how much they have given to civic bodies ever since the BJP formed government at the Centre.”

Meanwhile, alleging that the Delhi Government had been spraying poisonous chemical to remove froth from Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in Yamuna. He claimed the AAP chief’s visit to Ghazipur landfill was a ploy to divert attention from the issue. “Kejriwal says he has cleaned Yamuna and will take a dip. I call upon him to take a dip in the river two days from now,” he added.