AAP-BJP sparring over MC budget intensifies

In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded sharp accusations over the civic body’s budget presented before the Standing Committee.

Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, termed the BJP-led civic body’s budget “hawa-hawai” and claimed it existed only on paper, alleging that key public welfare commitments had not translated into action on the ground. He said that despite provisions made in the 2024–25 budget, expenditure on student scholarships remained “zero”, and nearly 2.5 lakh municipal school students were yet to receive funds for uniforms, stationery and school bags.

Raising concerns over civic services, Narang alleged that despite claims of sterilisation and vaccination of over 54,000 stray dogs, dog bite incidents continued unabated. He also pointed out that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were functioning without adequate doctors, medicines or diagnostic facilities, and accused the civic body of prioritising announcements over delivery.

On infrastructure and parking policies, the AAP leader said expensive parking projects and waste-to-energy plants were being highlighted without yielding any tangible results. “Citizens continue to suffer from congestion, high parking charges and poor civic services. Even after spending crores, basic issues remain unresolved,” he said, adding that an independent audit of the MCD’s finances and functioning was needed.

In his response, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh rejected all the allegations, calling them “baseless” and politically motivated. He accused AAP of lacking vision and attempting to mislead the public after having failed to deliver during its own tenure in office.

“The AAP had ample opportunity when it was in power, but it left the corporation financially strained and administratively weak. Today, it is indulging in rhetoric instead of constructive suggestions,” said Singh. He asserted that the Standing Committee would thoroughly examine the budget and ensure a balanced, development-oriented approach focused on improving civic infrastructure, sanitation, healthcare and education.

The Mayor said the MC is committed to transparency and accountability, and that every rupee would be spent judiciously in the interest of citizens. “The AAP’s politics thrives on allegations, not solutions. Delhi needs development, not drama,” he added.