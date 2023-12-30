AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

The war of words between leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party intensified over the “rejection” of Delhi and Punjab tableaux for the Republic Day parade, 2024.

Wanted to show Delhi schools Delhi’s tableau, which was rejected by the Centre for the third consecutive year this time, aimed to showcase schools in the city and the innovative Mohalla Clinic model. Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Health Minister No new school, hospital in 9 yrs I want AAP to clarify what the Delhi Government would have showcased in the name of development. In the last nine years, no new school, college or hospital has been built here. Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi BJP secretary

Talking to mediapersons on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP-led Central Government of seeking revenge on Aam Aadmi Party by consistently rejecting the proposed tableaux.

Bharadwaj said that Delhi’s tableau, which was rejected for the third consecutive year this time, aimed to showcase schools in the city and the innovative Mohalla Clinic model.

Lamenting the rejection, Bharadwaj said the last time Delhi’s tableau was part of the Republic Day parade was in 2021. Since then, the Delhi Government’s proposals had faced rejection till 2023 and, once again, in 2024.

The themes for the Republic Day parades were “Nari Shakti” (women’s power) in 2023 and “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) in 2024.

Speaking on the rejection, Bharadwaj said the BJP-led Centre was seeking revenge on the AAP. He said the proposal for Punjab tableau had also been turned down, which is the only other state where Aam Aadmi Party is in power.

Reacting to the accusations, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the rejection occurred because “Kejriwal was using his pictures on the tableaux”. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of politicising national events like Republic Day and Independence Day.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party secretary Bansuri Swaraj accused Bharadwaj of misguiding the public and media. Swaraj asked if the proposals by the Aam Aadmi Party had adhered to committee-defined parameters and referenced reports, suggesting the inclusion of Bhagwant Mann’s photo in the Punjab tableau and Arvind Kejriwal’s photo in the Delhi tableau.

Expressing regret over Aam Aadmi Party’s repeated attempts to dispute Republic Day celebrations, Swaraj recalled the party’s “controversial history” since assuming power in 2013. She reminded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s past disruption of Republic Day celebrations through a protest on the Kartavya Path (formerly known as the Rajpath).

Taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party leadership, the BJP leader asked Health Minister Bharadwaj to clarify what the Delhi Government would have showcased in the name of development, adding that in the last nine years, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government had not built any new school, college or hospital.

Swaraj criticised the Aam Aadmi Party’s track record, alleging involvement in scams related to liquor, bungalows, school rooms and medicines.

