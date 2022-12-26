AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

PTI

New Delhi, December 26

Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- the AAP's candidates for the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor -- on Monday filed their nominations for the polls, party sources said.

The duo was accompanied by party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Adil Khan.

Four candidates -- Aamil Malik of Karawal Nagar ward, Raminder Kaur from Harinagar ward, Mohini Jeenwal of Seemapuri ward and Sarika Chaudhary of Jangpura ward -- filed nominations for the standing committee.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said all the nominations had been accepted.

The AAP had on Friday finalised six names as candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post.

The six names were shortlisted at a meeting of its political affairs committee.

AAP's Rajendra Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak said the party had chalked a blueprint on how to keep Delhi clean and beautiful.

"Delhiites dream of making the city a clean and glorious one. It is the capital of the country; the city needs to be transformed in such a way that people from all over the world see it as a model capital.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete blueprint of how this dream will be fulfilled," Pathak said.

Senior AAP leader Atishi, who also accompanied the mayor and deputy mayor candidates, said Delhiites had handed the responsibility of the city's cleanliness to the AAP and the party would tackle the garbage menace effectively.

"We just hope that the BJP does not train its guns on the shoulders of any independent candidate. The people of Delhi have given the responsibility of cleanliness to the Aam Aadmi Party," she said.