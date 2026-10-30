AAP challenges Tiwari to drink Yamuna water

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday challenged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma to drink water from the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj Ghat, accusing the BJP of misleading people about the river’s water quality ahead of Chhath Mahaparv.

The challenge came after the BJP released a video showing Tiwari taking a dip in the river and claimed that its water was clean. AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was repeating tactics it had used last year to portray the Yamuna as clean ahead of Chhath.

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Bharadwaj claimed that Tiwari and Verma had avoided a similar challenge last year and would do so again. He also accused the BJP of staging a publicity exercise by creating an artificial stretch of the river using bottled water. The allegation could not be independently verified. “The 26-km stretch of the Yamuna from Palla to Wazirabad has always been relatively clean. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) report, it was even cleaner during the AAP government,” Bharadwaj said.