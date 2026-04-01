AAP chief Kejriwal gets new address

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved into a government-allotted residence at 95, Lodhi Estate, in New Delhi. The accommodation has been granted in view of his role as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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This came just before three MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Before shifting the house, he was staying in the allotted bungalow of party MP Ashok Mittal, who also switched sides.

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The Type-VII bungalow was allotted in October following directions from the Delhi High Court, which had expressed concern over delays by the Centre in processing the allocation.

Confirming the move in a post on X, Kejriwal said he had shifted to the residence with his family after the allotment was finalised. He and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, had earlier inspected the property, with relocation taking place after necessary renovations and modifications were completed.

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The bungalow was previously allotted to BJP leader Iqbal Singh Laalpura, former chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, who had contested the Punjab Assembly elections unsuccessfully.

Spanning approximately 5,000 square feet, the Type VII residence, one of the largest categories of government housing, includes four bedrooms, a hall, dining and waiting areas, office space, two lawns, a garage and three servant quarters. The property is located adjacent to the residence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal resided at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. After resigning on September 17, 2024, he vacated the premises and temporarily shifted to a government accommodation at 5, Ferozeshah Road in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone.

Kejriwal has also faced corruption allegations linked to the renovation of the Flagstaff Road residence.