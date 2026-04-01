icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / AAP chief Kejriwal gets new address

AAP chief Kejriwal gets new address

Shifts to Lodhi Estate bungalow amid turmoil in the party

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Type-VII bungalow on 95, Lodhi Estate, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday moved into a government-allotted residence at 95, Lodhi Estate, in New Delhi. The accommodation has been granted in view of his role as the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement

This came just before three MPs - Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement

Before shifting the house, he was staying in the allotted bungalow of party MP Ashok Mittal, who also switched sides.

Advertisement

The Type-VII bungalow was allotted in October following directions from the Delhi High Court, which had expressed concern over delays by the Centre in processing the allocation.

Confirming the move in a post on X, Kejriwal said he had shifted to the residence with his family after the allotment was finalised. He and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, had earlier inspected the property, with relocation taking place after necessary renovations and modifications were completed.

Advertisement

The bungalow was previously allotted to BJP leader Iqbal Singh Laalpura, former chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, who had contested the Punjab Assembly elections unsuccessfully.

Spanning approximately 5,000 square feet, the Type VII residence, one of the largest categories of government housing, includes four bedrooms, a hall, dining and waiting areas, office space, two lawns, a garage and three servant quarters. The property is located adjacent to the residence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal resided at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. After resigning on September 17, 2024, he vacated the premises and temporarily shifted to a government accommodation at 5, Ferozeshah Road in the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone.

Kejriwal has also faced corruption allegations linked to the renovation of the Flagstaff Road residence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts