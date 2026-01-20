DT
Home / Delhi / AAP claims BJP govt “exposed” over school fees

AAP claims BJP govt “exposed” over school fees

Saurabh Bharadwaj says Edu Dept failed to outline Fee Control Act implementation

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
AAP claims BJP govt “exposed” over school fees
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday claimed that the BJP-led Delhi Government was “exposed” before the Supreme Court after the Education Department failed to clarify how it intends to regulate private school fees under the recently passed Fee Control Act.

Bharadwaj alleged that the Education Department, headed by Minister Ashish Sood, could not provide a clear roadmap on how the government plans to rein in the already increased private school fees using the new legislation. He said the Supreme Court took note of what he described as a deliberate delay by the Delhi government in framing rules and issuing effective circulars required for the Act’s implementation.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said the BJP government was unable to explain its mechanism for controlling private school fees. “The Delhi BJP Government was totally exposed in the Supreme Court today. The Education Department under Ashish Sood could not explain how it will control the current private school fees using its newly passed Act,” he wrote.

The AAP leader further alleged that the government had misled Delhi’s middle class by repeatedly claiming that the increased private school fees would be rolled back. “What emerged in the Supreme Court today is that there is no mechanism in place to do so,” he said.

Bharadwaj also claimed that the proceedings exposed a nexus between the BJP government and private schools. He asserted that the failure to act against fee hikes reflects the government’s reluctance to take on private school managements.

Challenging Education Minister Ashish Sood, the AAP Delhi unit chief demanded that the government make the facts public. “We again ask Ashish Sood to name even one private school whose fee has been rolled back by his department,” Bharadwaj said.

