AAP, Cong accuse Centre of ‘black emergency’ over Delhi curbs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of imposing an ‘undeclared emergency’ in Delhi through extensive security restrictions to prevent people from joining the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, while the BJP termed the demonstration a “complete flop”.

The protest was called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Security restrictions, including the closure of 45 Metro stations, traffic diversions and the detention of protesters, disrupted movement across several parts of the Capital.

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AAP MLA Gopal Rai accused the Centre of imposing a “black emergency” to protect Kumar, alleging that Delhi had been turned into a cantonment instead of action being taken against the Chief Election Commissioner.

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“Today, to protect Kumar, you have turned Delhi into a cantonment. But remember, no matter how much force you deploy, this movement will not be suppressed,” Rai said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav alleged that the deployment of more than 45,000 security personnel had brought large parts of Delhi to a standstill. He claimed the restrictions had affected ambulances carrying critically ill patients, commuters, daily-wage workers and traders.

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Yadav criticised the closure of 45 Metro stations, suspension of transport services and restrictions on markets and commercial establishments, arguing that the measures had hit livelihoods during the festive season. He also alleged that journalists were prevented from entering the protest venue and lawyers joining the demonstration were detained.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, meanwhile, accused the Opposition of putting political interests above the welfare of Delhi residents.

In a post on X, CM Gupta targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the CJP, accusing them of trying to disrupt the Capital’s peace after electoral defeats.

“Who will take responsibility for the hardships faced by office-goers, daily-wage labourers who earn a living for their families, and patients trying to reach the hospital?” she asked.

Gupta said Delhi had voted for development and asserted that attempts to hold the city “hostage” in the name of democracy would not be allowed.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra also dismissed the protest call as a failure, claiming that neither CJP nor AAP workers had turned up in significant numbers.

Malhotra alleged that CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his associates had arranged their arrests by sharing flight details with the police rather than taking to the streets. He claimed the episode had undermined their credibility among young people.

Malhotra further alleged that only a handful of Communist youth were seen at the protest site after 11 am.

Youth Cong launches legal helpline for detained protesters

Amid the detention of protesters during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a legal helpline to assist those facing detention, intimidation or harassment in Delhi.

The helpline, available at 9582223884, will receive complaints from protesters alleging threats or harassment linked to their participation in the demonstrations. It will also facilitate legal assistance for those detained during protests, the Congress’ youth wing said.