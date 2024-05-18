AAP, Congress ‘partners in plunder’, says BJP’s political ‘chargesheet’

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, May 17
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and chairman of the Chargesheet Committee, MLA Vijendra Gupta, have issued a scathing political “chargesheet” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, accusing them of corruption and malfeasance.
The chargesheet, titled “Partners in plunder”, was unveiled at a press conference held by the Delhi BJP on Friday.
Sachdeva highlighted alleged scams and corrupt activities associated with the Kejriwal government, including the infamous liquor scam. “The liquor scam is not the only scam of the Kejriwal government in the past nine years. While Delhi was suffering from Covid, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were planning to earn profit from the liquor scam,” he said.
The chargesheet also mentioned various “scams” related to healthcare, education, panic buttons and transportation. “Not a single ration card has been issued in Delhi,” Sachdeva pointed out. He also accused the AAP government of halting pensions of the elderly and “supporting divisive elements who seek to undermine the country’s unity”.
Referring to specific instances of “misconduct”, Sachdeva said, “Their MLA Jitendra Tomar was caught with a fake degree, Sandeep Kumar was involved in indecency with a woman, Asim Khan was accused of bribery, Amanatullah Khan is implicated in terrorist activities, Satyendra Jain is still in jail on charges of money laundering, Somnath Bharti is accused of domestic violence and there is a full list of such individuals.” He further noted, “Even their party’s female MP was subjected to indecency at the Chief Minister’s residence.”
Vijendra Gupta, echoing Sachdeva’s sentiments, remarked, “This is a document that exposes both the AAP and Congress.” He accused the AAP government of suppressing the pandemic for political gain during the COVID era and presented evidence of criminal negligence and mismanagement.
Gupta said, “The chargesheet sheds light on how the AAP government has sunk into corruption and is openly looting public money.” He pointed out that most of the senior leadership of AAP is either in jail or on bail due to the liquor scam. “CM Arvind Kejriwal has been called the kingpin of the Excise Policy scam. His deputy, Manish Sisodia, has been in jail for a year due to the lack of relief from the Supreme Court, while AAP's Health Minister Satyendra Jain has also been arrested in the past two years,” he said.
