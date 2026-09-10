AAP, Congress to blame for Delhi’s civic mess says Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and AAP over the recent building accidents in the Capital, accusing the governments led by the two parties of failing to formulate safety regulations for PG accommodations, coaching centres, hotels and guest houses during their tenure.

His remarks came three days after the collapse of the five-storeyed PG building in Satya Niketan that claimed seven lives, including five Delhi University students. The incident has triggered a fresh crackdown by the MCD on dangerous buildings and unauthorised constructions across the city.

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Malhotra said the Congress and AAP governments, which ruled Delhi between 1998 and January 2025, had repeatedly promised to transform the Capital into a city like London or Paris, but failed to develop infrastructure and regulations keeping its ground-level requirements in mind.

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He alleged that the two parties had failed to introduce a comprehensive safety policy for the thousands of PG accommodations, coaching centres, guest houses, hotels and other commercial establishments that came up across Delhi.

“It is this policy failure of AAP and Congress that led to the PG accident three days ago and the fatal accidents nearly three months ago at illegal guest houses operating under the guise of Bed & Breakfast licences,” Malhotra said.

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The Delhi BJP chief also defended the BJP-ruled MCD against criticism from the Opposition, alleging that successive Congress and AAP governments had deliberately reduced funds allocated to the civic body due to “political vendetta”, financially weakening it and affecting its civic services.

He said the Opposition should explain why similar accidents in the past had not prompted the governments in power to introduce stricter safety regulations.

Malhotra said the BJP government had been in power for only 17 months and questioned the Congress and AAP’s criticism of the current administration over issues that, he claimed, had remained unaddressed for decades.