AAP councillor forced sanitation worker to suicide, alleges BJP

The Delhi BJP on Thursday alleged that AAP councillor from Trilokpuri Vijay Kumar was involved in financial fraud against an MCD sanitation worker, Deepak, who died by suicide on September 1.

The BJP said the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the councillor on September 14 and initiated investigation.

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Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleged that Deepak had approached Kumar for help in arranging a house. About a year ago, the councillor allegedly arranged a Rs 15-lakh loan, which was transferred to his own account, and took possession of Deepak’s signed cheque book.

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Malhotra alleged that the councillor subsequently withdrew Deepak’s salary every month for the past nine to 10 months using the signed cheques. He further alleged that when Deepak sought the return of his money or help in arranging the house, Kumar threatened to have him transferred and demanded a commission.

According to the BJP, Deepak had told family members and friends that Kumar would be responsible if anything happened to him. Malhotra alleged that Kumar continued to threaten the family after Deepak’s death.

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The BJP said the matter came to the attention of local party leaders around September 7-8. MLA Ravikant, MLA Ravindra Negi, councillor Priyanka Gautam and former deputy mayor Rajkumar Dhillon contacted the family and encouraged them to approach the police, following which the FIR was registered on September 14.