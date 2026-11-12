Delhi: AAP delegation meets CAQM over alleged manipulation of AQI data

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday heard concerns and grievances raised by a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding air pollution in Delhi, as the national capital continued to grapple with deteriorating air quality.

The delegation, led by AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, met the CAQM Member Secretary and Members (Technical) at the Commission’s office.

In a post on X, CAQM said it worked towards improving air quality across the Delhi-NCR region through coordinated interventions across multiple sectors, including transport, industry, power, construction, agriculture and waste management.

The Commission said its initiatives focused on reducing vehicular and industrial emissions, promoting cleaner fuels, managing road and construction dust, preventing stubble burning, strengthening monitoring mechanisms and fostering inter-state coordination for sustainable improvement in air quality.

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CAQM also said it welcomed suggestions from all stakeholders regarding air quality improvement and took suitable action through constructive engagement.

After the meeting, Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Government was manipulating AQI data by spraying water on monitoring stations in densely populated areas and installing them in green areas. He claimed CAQM had termed the spraying of water on monitoring stations improper and assured action against the officials responsible.