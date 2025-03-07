DT
Home / Delhi / AAP did not learn any lessons from its defeat: BJP’s Bidhuri

AAP did not learn any lessons from its defeat: BJP’s Bidhuri

South Delhi MP highlights government’s early initiatives
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 07, 2025 IST
BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that the party did not learn any lessons from its defeat in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections. He accused AAP leaders of continuing political theatrics instead of cooperating with the newly elected government.

“Rather than welcoming the new government’s efforts, AAP is engaging in the same drama that led to their rejection by the people,” Bidhuri said.

Highlighting the BJP government’s early initiatives, he noted that several steps, including implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, cleaning of the Yamuna and drainage systems, road repairs and addressing issues related to law and order, traffic congestion and power supply, had been taken within two weeks of assuming office. A major decision to ban fuel supply to vehicles older than 15 years starting from April 1 was also announced as part of the pollution control measures.

CM Rekha Gupta and her team had been consulting people to shape the upcoming Delhi Budget, and preparations are underway for the rollout of the Rs 2,500 financial assistance scheme for women, he said.

Bidhuri also took a dig at AAP leaders, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal’s spiritual retreat and Atishi’s protests were mere publicity stunts. He urged the AAP to accept the public mandate, focus on playing the role of a constructive opposition and contribute to Delhi’s development.

