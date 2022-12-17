AAP eyes all Assembly polls next year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

After getting the tag of the national party, the buoyant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is mulling over to contest all upcoming Assembly polls in the run up to the 2024 General Elections.

At present, AAP is recognised as a state party in New Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. The party has already started groundwork in states where Assembly elections are scheduled next year. Sources claimed that the party might start the next year by contesting in Karnataka. The party would then pitch for a battle in Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later next year.

Dr Sandeep Pathak, national general secretary (organisation) of AAP, said a brainstorming exercise was being carried to decide on future course. “Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and other states are on our list. A decision is yet to be taken about which state the party should fight first.”