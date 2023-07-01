AAP for L-G's apology over freebie remark

PTI

New Delhi, June 30

The Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, on Friday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena over his remarks on freebies and demanded an apology from him.

She also said the L-G should “give up the facilities” that he has been getting at the cost of taxpayers’ money. A couple of days ago, Saxena had said the people of the national capital are now “used to freebies”.

The remarks made at an event titled ‘Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan’ seem to be directed at the AAP government’s subsidies, primarily on water and electricity. At a press conference here, Kakkar said the L-G should withdraw his statement and apologise to the public. “The L-G has insulted the people of Delhi. He should know that Delhi collects the highest amount of tax. In last financial year, Rs 1.75 lakh crore tax was collected from Delhiites,” she said.

She accused the L-G of halting several important programmes in the past and causing “trouble” to the people of the national capital.