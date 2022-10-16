AAP has broken records of corruption set by Congress: BJP chief JP Nadda

PTI

New Delhi, October 16

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president JP Nadda alleged on Sunday.

He also asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will "trounce" the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election and thereafter, in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to be packed off lock, stock and barrel," Nadda said at the BJP's "Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan" held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the MCD polls, which are likely to be held in December.

The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean and healthy government in Delhi, but it has “committed scams after scams in the power and excise departments, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of classrooms and toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board".

"Five of their MLAs are out on bail," he added.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after the AAP formed its government in Delhi, Nadda added.

There are no principals in 745 schools run by the Delhi government, while 70 per cent of such schools do not teach science and commerce to students, he alleged.

"We fail to understand how you will make poor children doctors. Spreading lies and giving false figures to people have become your nature," the BJP chief accused Kejriwal.

"The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP's corruption," he told the party workers.

#JP Nadda