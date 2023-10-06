AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 5

Workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit the streets in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the liquor scam, prompting Opposition BJP to ask whether or not Delhi’s ruling party has any faith in the judicial process.

AAP leaders and cadres had planned to march up to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here but were blocked by a maze of police barricades.

As the agitating Aam Aadmi Party workers tried to climb the barricades, Delhi Police personnel pulled them back, leading to their retreat to AAP headquarters. Both BJP and AAP national headquarters are located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Addressing party workers, senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, “When Enforcement Directorate (ED) could not find anything at Sanjay Singh’s residence till evening, then why was he arrested?”

Another minister Atishi Singh dared ED to make the evidence against Singh public. Singh was arrested after day-long searches at his official residence in North Avenue yesterday.

Gopal Rai, at a press conference today, said, “An atmosphere of fear is being created in the country against those questioning the government. Anyone who speaks against the BJP government will be silenced with the help of ED, CBI and police. That is the message,” Rai said.

BJP Lok Sabha member from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla later hit out at AAP asking if the party had any faith in the judicial system.

BJP MPs, MLAs, including Lok Sabha member from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan, held a prayer meeting at Rajghat on Thursday calling for the “liberation of the national capital from the corrupt rule of the Kejriwal government for the people of Delhi.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Rajya Sabha