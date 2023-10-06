 AAP hits streets over ED action on MP : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Police detain an AAP worker at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, October 5

Workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit the streets in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in the liquor scam, prompting Opposition BJP to ask whether or not Delhi’s ruling party has any faith in the judicial process.

AAP leaders and cadres had planned to march up to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here but were blocked by a maze of police barricades.

As the agitating Aam Aadmi Party workers tried to climb the barricades, Delhi Police personnel pulled them back, leading to their retreat to AAP headquarters. Both BJP and AAP national headquarters are located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Addressing party workers, senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, “When Enforcement Directorate (ED) could not find anything at Sanjay Singh’s residence till evening, then why was he arrested?”

Another minister Atishi Singh dared ED to make the evidence against Singh public. Singh was arrested after day-long searches at his official residence in North Avenue yesterday.

Gopal Rai, at a press conference today, said, “An atmosphere of fear is being created in the country against those questioning the government. Anyone who speaks against the BJP government will be silenced with the help of ED, CBI and police. That is the message,” Rai said.

BJP Lok Sabha member from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla later hit out at AAP asking if the party had any faith in the judicial system.

BJP MPs, MLAs, including Lok Sabha member from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan, held a prayer meeting at Rajghat on Thursday calling for the “liberation of the national capital from the corrupt rule of the Kejriwal government for the people of Delhi.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Enforcement Directorate #Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked