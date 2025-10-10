AAP holds ‘Jai Bhim Yatra’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday organised a “Jai Bhim Yatra” in Delhi’s Karol Bagh to protest against the shoe ‘hurled’ incident against Chief Justice of India BR Gavai.

Led by Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP workers marched through the streets chanting “Baba Saheb ka apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan” and paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue.

Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) social media supporters of targeting the Dalit CJI and the community with casteist slurs.

“The Central Government has taken no action against those spreading hatred online, proving its complicity,” he said.

He added that while the BJP shelters hate in Delhi, the AAP government in Punjab has filed several FIRs against those trying to incite violence against the Dalits. Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP cannot tolerate seeing a Dalit person in the nation’s highest constitutional position and claimed the attacks intensified after the CJI’s mother, an Ambedkarite, declined an RSS event invitation.

Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi, who also joined the march, said the BJP was nurturing a “dangerous mindset of hatred” against Dalits and vowed strong resistance. “If the BJP dares to target Dalits or those who stand with them, Delhi’s Dalit community will respond firmly,” said Ravi.