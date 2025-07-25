Advertisement
Member of Parliament from the AAP on Thursday staged protest on the premises of the Parliament building over the demolition drives being carried out in the Capital. “PM Modi had distributed cards promising ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’. BJP leaders spent nights in these jhuggis, ate food with the poor and now they are sending in bulldozers to raze their homes,” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement