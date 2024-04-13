AAP holds protest outside former minister’s house

New Delhi, April 12
AAP workers on Friday staged a protest outside Raaj Kumar Anand’s residence in Patel Nagar here. He recently resigned from the Delhi Cabinet and the AAP.
The AAP workers said Anand had pledged to carry out development projects in his constituency. They said the constituents are feeling betrayed over his decision. The workers said he quit the party due to apprehensions about ED raids. Some protestors were reportedly detained by the police during the demonstration.
