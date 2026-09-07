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Home / Delhi / AAP inducting gangster to use muscle power in Punjab: BJP

AAP inducting gangster to use muscle power in Punjab: BJP

Development comes barely five months ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly elections

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:59 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari. Video grab/X/@BJP4MP
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BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari on Monday accused the ruling AAP of inducting gangsters to use "muscle power" in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

“AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have officially inducted the 2016 Nabha jailbreak accused Gurpreet Singh Sekhon in the party! Noted gangster who continues to threaten local people; now will use muscle power to help AAP!” he said in a post on X.

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The BJP leader also dubbed AAP the "Gangster Admi Party" and accused the ruling party of "ruining the future" of Punjab.

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“To save Punjab; AAP Must go!” he said.

The induction of Sekhon into the AAP has triggered a political storm in Punjab, with the Opposition accusing the Bhagwant Mann-government of giving political legitimacy to a former gangster.

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Sekhon formally joined the AAP at a public gathering in Zira in Ferozepur district on Sunday, where CM Bhagwant Mann welcomed him into the party and presented him a siropa.

Sekhon was among six inmates who escaped from the high-security Nabha prison in November 2016 after armed men attacked the jail. He has been described in police and media records as one of the key accused in the jailbreak.

According to reports, Sekhon has faced 47 criminal cases and was sentenced to 10 years in prison the jailbreak case in 2023. He is currently out on bail.

The development comes barely five months ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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