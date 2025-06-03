AAP launches public consultation to draft bill against fee hike by Delhi schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Delhi BJP government, accusing it of “hiding” the draft of the Private School Fee Regulation Bill to protect the interests of the education mafia. Announcing a public consultation campaign, Leader of Opposition Atishi said AAP MLAs would begin daily meetings with parents starting Tuesday and gather suggestions to demand necessary amendments in the upcoming legislation.

“Parents are protesting in 40?°C as private schools are raising fees by 20 to 80 per cent and levying arbitrary charges in the name of ACs, swimming classes and activities. The BJP government is silent. They have betrayed Delhi’s parents,” Atishi said at a press conference.

AAP has launched a dedicated email address — fee.consultation.aap@gmail.com — to collect feedback from parents, lawyers and education activists. Atishi claimed the BJP passed the Bill in the Cabinet without any public consultation and is refusing to share its contents. “This Bill is not to reduce fees — it is meant to protect private schools and deceive parents,” she alleged.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the party’s offensive through a post on X, saying, “When school fees start crushing a child’s future, raising your voice is no longer a choice — it becomes a necessity. We will fight the private school mafia from the Assembly to the streets.”

Atishi said AAP’s 22 MLAs would push for changes to the Bill when it was brought before the Assembly. “We fought the education mafia even when we were in government. In Opposition, our fight will only intensify,” she said.

She also cited a recent incident, where a school allegedly used bouncers to evict students, saying that the government acted only after public outrage. “Parents approached the courts, but without an official order from the government, even the judiciary could not intervene. Yet the BJP continues to drag its feet,” she added.

Atishi accused the BJP of pretending to act under public pressure while continuing to shield erring schools. “They claim to support parents, but have not stopped even a single school from hiking fees,” she said.