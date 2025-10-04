Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in the national capital is reducing facilities in government-run hospitals in favour of private ones.

The former Delhi health minister claimed state hospitals, a crucial lifeline for people, are now in disarray due to shortages of medicines, surgical equipment and gloves. He added hospital administrations have been barred from making local purchases of these essential items.

“This crisis is no accident. After empowering private school mafias in education, the BJP-led government is now dismantling public health to favour private hospitals,” Bharadwaj said during a press conference.

He said under the previous administration, all medicines in Delhi government hospitals were provided free of cost, as were all medical tests. “But today, under the eight-month-old BJP government in Delhi, there is chaos in government hospitals,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, he posted on X: “What has the BJP done to Delhi’s hospitals in just six months? Today, the people of Delhi are struggling even for medicines, stretchers and gloves. This is the same Delhi where, during Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure, hospitals were repaired with great difficulty to ensure no common person had to buy medicines from outside government hospitals. But the BJP has destroyed everything within six months.”