Delhi: AAP leader arrested for forging property documents

The police have arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national council member Sri Chand Vohra from Gwalior in connection with a case involving an alleged property dispute and use of purported forged documents.

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Vohra is the husband of AAP councillor Hema Vohra from Jaitpur. A case was registered at the Kalindi Kunj police station on July 31 under Sections 329(4) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During investigation, the police added Sections 336(2), 338 and 340(2) of the BNS.

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According to the police, the case relates to a dispute over the alleged forceful possession and ownership of a plot and obstruction concerning the installation of an authorised electricity meter.

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During investigation, Vohra produced certain general power of attorney (GPA)-related documents to support his claim over the property. The police subsequently had the purported GPA and notarial documents verified by the notary officer concerned.

The notary officer, according to the police, categorically denied having notarised or attested the documents and stated that the purported notarial endorsement and signature were not genuine. The officer also provided an attested copy of the relevant date in which no such entry was found, and his statement was recorded.