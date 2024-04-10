AAP leader, followers join BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

In a setback to AAP, a prominent party leader, Sachin Gambhir, along with several of his followers, officially joined the BJP on Tuesday. The joining ceremony, held in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, saw a substantial influx of AAP members into the BJP ranks.

Among those who joined the BJP alongside Sachin were Naresh Gambhir, Ramavatar Gupta, Satish Kaushik and others. Sachdeva warmly welcomed the new members into the BJP fold.

Highlighting the escalating transparency surrounding corruption allegations against AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal, emphasising that each rebuke from the court has further unveiled the party’s shortcomings, Sachdeva noted that even AAP workers and officials have come to realise this, leading to a steady stream of defections to the BJP.

Simultaneously, on the same day, three senior leaders from the BJP joined the Congress. Chattar Singh Rachhoya, along with former municipal councillors Bhoomi Rachhoya and Jyoti Rachhoya, decided to switch their allegiance to the Congress. The joining ceremony took place in the presence of Haroon Yusuf, a senior leader of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and former Delhi minister.

The former BJP councillors expressed their disillusionment with the party’s communal agenda, citing the party’s failure to address the welfare needs of the people as the primary reason for their departure. Welcoming them into the Congress family, Yusuf assured the new members that they would be given suitable positions within the party structure.

